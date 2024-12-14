Government establishes special courts for lawyers' protection nationwide

The special courts have been established under the Lawyers Welfare and Protection Act 2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has established special courts across the country to ensure the protection of lawyers.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification regarding the formation of these special courts in Islamabad and all four provinces.

According to the notification, the special courts have been established under the Lawyers Welfare and Protection Act 2023. This decision was made in consultation with the Chief Justices of all the high courts in the country.

The notification further stated that session and additional session judges in Islamabad and the provinces have been granted judicial powers to oversee these special courts.