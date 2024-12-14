ECP fixes contempt hearing against Imran on Dec 17

Sat, 14 Dec 2024 10:46:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday fixed hearing of contempt case against former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

According to sources, the ECP fixed December 17 as the hearing date of the contempt case against cricketer-turned-politician by issuing cause list and notices.

It must be remembered that on Nov 21, the ECP had asked the former premier to ensure his attendance in the next hearing.

It may also be noted that the ECP had issued contempt notices to Khan in Aug 2022, former PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar for maligning the ECP during press conferences, public gatherings and interviews. Khan was also issued a notice on slandering Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.