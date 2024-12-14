Four killed in road accidents in Sargodha, Karor Lal Esan

Sat, 14 Dec 2024 06:34:56 PKT

SARGODHA/KAROR LAL ESAN (Dunya News) – At least four persons were killed, including two real brothers, in road accidents in Sargodha and Karor Lal Esan on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Sargodha where a speeding dumper collided head-on with a motorcycle at Bhalwal Road near Chak No 26, killing a man and his son on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. Police sources informed that the driver of the dumper managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

The second accident took place in Karor Lal Esan, a city of Layyah District in the Punjab province, where a tractor trolley hit a motorcycle, killing two real brothers on the spot. Police and rescue teams shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

