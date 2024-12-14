Siddiqui urges PTI to choose between dialogue and civil disobedience

Irfan Siddiqui stressed that negotiations and civil disobedience cannot go hand-in-hand.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senator Irfan Siddiqui, leader of the PML-N parliamentary party in the Senate, on Friday asked PTI to choose between pursuing dialogue or civil disobedience, as both cannot coexist simultaneously.

In a statement posted on his social media account ‘X’, Siddiqui, who also serves as chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, pointed out that PTI cannot extend a hand for dialogue while holding a sword in the other.

He criticised PTI for following two conflicting paths: seeking negotiations for personal gain while simultaneously planning civil disobedience that jeopardizes Pakistan’s interests.

Siddiqui cautioned the PTI to avoid escalating tensions if they genuinely seek negotiations, emphasizing that their current challenges are significant enough.

