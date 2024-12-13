Govt decides to terminate agreements with six more IPPs

Fri, 13 Dec 2024 23:21:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) – The federal government has decided to terminate agreements with six more Independent Power Producers (IPPs), supplying expensive electricity, potentially saving Rs300 billion.

The decision includes ending power purchase agreements totaling 2,396 MW with Gul Ahmed Energy (136 MW), Kapkoo Power (1,638 MW), Liberty Power (200 MW), Attock Power (165 MW), Kohinoor Energy (131 MW), and Tapal Energy (126 MW).

This move is aimed at reducing electricity tariffs and follower the government’s earlier termination of 13 1PPs agreements, including eight bagasse-based plants.

A task force has been negotiating with IPPs to address annual capacity payment exceeding Rs2 trillion.

