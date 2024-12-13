Security forces kill 43 terrorists in Balochistan, KP operations

These operations will continue till peace in the area is restored and terrorists are eliminated

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed 43 terrorists during extensive intelligence based operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan since December 9, said ISPR.

The Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations served a major setback to “Fitna-Al- Khwarij” and other terrorist groups operating in Balochistan.

It said the security forces conducted an operation Lakki Marwat on night between December 12 and 13. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists location and resultantly six were killed. Since 9 December, 18 militants have been killed in KP.

Meanwhile, the security forces also neutralised ten terrorists in two separate IBOs conducted in Musa Khel and Panjgur districts of Balochistan on December 13.

The military’s media wing said that since 9 December, 25 terrorists have been killed in Balochistan.

These operations will continue till peace in the area is restored and terrorists are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, reads the ISPR statement.

