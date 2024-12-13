SJC dismisses 30 complaints against judges

The council has sought responses from judges regarding five other complaints.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Friday dismissed 30 complaints against judges.

The council issued a statement following its meeting in Islamabad, announcing the dismissal of 30 out of 36 pending complaints against judges.

Additionally, the spokesperson revealed that amendments to the Judges’ Code of Conduct and the council’s rules were reviewed.

A committee, headed by Justice Munib Akhtar, has been formed to oversee these amendments.

