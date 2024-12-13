OICCI report reflects foreign investors' confidence in Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed the satisfaction over the recent report by Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), which highlighted a significant improvement in foreign investors’ confidence in Pakistan.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said the report says that confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan has increased while Pakistan's business environment has also improved.

He said Pakistan's global business situation has jumped to thirty-one percent from minus ten percent, the prime minister said in a press statement issued by the PM Office.

Furthermore, the prime minister pointed out that according to the report, the employment opportunities in Pakistan had increased, the manufacturing sector growth also surged from 2 percent to six percent, whereas, the services sector growth also witnessed sharp increase from seven percent to 30 percent, marking a significant success.

The prime minister noted that sale of cement, auto sector, fertilizer and petroleum products had also increased.

These outcomes are a positive message for the investors at international level, he said adding that the report reflected that Pakistan was a hopeful and trusted destination for investment.

The prime minister emphasised that during previous few months, the confidence of foreign investors on Pakistan had significantly improved as the country posted record exports and inflow of foreign remittances.

He expressed the government’s resolve to provide all possible relief to the people on priority said that the benefits of the government’s improved economic policies and the hard work of the economic team had begun to materialise.

