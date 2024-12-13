Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making rests with govt: Ayaz Sadiq

Pakistan Pakistan Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making rests with govt: Ayaz Sadiq

Ayaz Sadiq showed willingness to facilitate dialogue between the opposition and the government.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 13 Dec 2024 05:20:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday showed willingness to facilitate dialogue between the opposition and the government if any formal offer for negotiations is made.

"I can certainly play the role of a facilitator," he said. However, he clarified that he does not have the mandate for decision-making, he expressed his readiness to contribute positively within his capacity. He said that the decision-making mandate rests with the government and its coalition partners, who will oversee any negotiations.

Speaker also welcomed the PTI’s formation of a committee for dialogue, terming it as a positive step. He further said that the official commencement of talks is necessary, as relying solely on statements is not enough for meaningful dialogue.

Ayaz Sadiq said that opposition leaders visited him to offer condolences on the death of his sister, but no discussion on political matters took place during the visit.

