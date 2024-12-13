Govt seeks Imran Khan's affidavit as guarantee to initiate dialogue with PTI

Barrister Aqeel said PTI founder should guarantee that outcome of the dialogue will be accepted.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Government has sought Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s affidavit as guarantee to initiate dialogue with PTI, Dunya News reported.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik while talking during Dunya News programme "Dunya Mehar Bukhari Kay Sath", said that broad and inclusive dialogue was pivotal to address national challenges.

Barrister Aqeel asked the PTI leadership to bring Imran Khan’s affidavit to start negotiations.

He further said that the PTI founder should guarantee that the outcome of these negotiations will be accepted as well as implemented.

