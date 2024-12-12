Pakistan calls for respect for Syria's sovereignty

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has emphasised the need for de-escalation of tensions and respect for Syria's sovereignty.

During her weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Baloch stated that the current situation in Syria posed a significant threat to regional peace, and that establishing peace and security in Syria was essential.

She also reiterated Pakistan's support for the United Nations' call for Israel to vacate Palestinian territories, adding that the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza must be stopped immediately.

The spokesperson further urged the international community to take notice of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and condemned India's occupation of Kashmiri properties in Kishtwar, expressing Pakistan's strong opposition to such actions.