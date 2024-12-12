Constitutional bench disposes of petitions against Practice and Procedure Ordinance

A seven-member constitutional bench conducted the hearing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The constitutional bench of Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of petitions filed against the Practice and Procedure Ordinance.

A seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, conducted the hearing on the petitions of PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and others.

Justice Aminuddin Khan gave remarks that the Practice and Procedure Ordinance has lapsed and parliament has passed legislation in this regard.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail said that the ordinance is automatically lapsed when the parliament passes legislation on that specific matter.

He added that the constitution of Pakistan authorizes the President to promulgate an ordinance.

It merits mention here that the Practice and Procedure Ordinance was challenged by Barrister Gohar, Afrasiab Khattak, Ahtisham ul Haq and Akmal Bari.

Earlier, the federal cabinet had approved the Practice and Procedure Amendment Ordinance 2024 which gives more powers to the chief justice.

Under the amendment to the Act, the chief justice of Pakistan can nominate a judge in case of unavailability of a committee member.

The Act provided that the chief justice of Pakistan will constitute a three-member committee “comprising the Chief Justice of Pakistan and two next most senior Judges, in order of seniority” to hear “every cause, appeal or matter before the Supreme Court.”