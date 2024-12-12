Mohsin Naqvi, Pervez Khattak commit to tackling those hindering national progress

Pakistan Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi, Pervez Khattak commit to tackling those hindering national progress

Both pledged to strongly confront elements that are hindering Pakistan’s progress

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Dec 2024 11:17:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P), Pervez Khattak, have reiterated their commitment to dealing sternly with those trying to obstruct the country progress.

During a meeting between Minister Naqvi and Khattak, they discussed matters of mutual interest, the overall situation of the country, and political affairs. They also talked about measures to ensure peace and security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Both pledged to strongly confront elements that are hindering Pakistan’s progress.

﻿

At the meeting, Pervez Khattak expressed his deep sorrow and condolences over the martyrdom of police and Rangers personnel who were killed in an attack by miscreants during protests in Islamabad.

Mohsin Naqvi stated, “Pakistan belongs to all of us, and we must work together to move it forward. The people only want solutions to their problems. The future of Pakistan is bright, and no power in the world can stop its progress.”