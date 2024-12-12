Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return on chartered flight

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return on chartered flight

PM was briefed on the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Syria during a meeting

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Dec 2024 10:30:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday was apprised that the stranded Pakistani nationals who had reached Beirut from Syria would be flown back to Pakistan on a chartered flight on night between Dec 12 and 13.

The prime minister chaired an important meeting regarding the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Syria. During the meeting, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal was tasked with ensuring a warm welcome for the returning Pakistanis at the airport.

The prime minister was briefed on the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Syria during a meeting, a Prime Minister Office news release said.

A day earlier, more than 350 Pakistanis, including 20 teachers and students, stranded in Syria were evacuated to Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

According to sources, arrangements were made for a special flight to bring them back to Pakistan within the next 48 hours. The Civil Aviation Authority high-ups granted permission for the flight.

Pakistan embassy officials, both in Syria and Lebanon, have been coordinating to ensure their security and facilitate their journey back home.



