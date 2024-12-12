President, PM praise security forces for successful operations in N Waziristan

Pakistan Pakistan President, PM praise security forces for successful operations in N Waziristan

President and prime minister praised bravery of the security forces for eliminating the terrorists.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Dec 2024 05:13:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for killing seven Khwarij during two separate operations in North Waziristan district.

In separate statements, the president and prime minister praised the bravery of the security forces for eliminating the terrorists.

They also paid homage to Lance Naik Muhammad Amin Shaheed for embracing martyrdom while bravely confronting terrorists.

The president and prime minister praised the bravery and patriotism of Lance Naik Muhammad Amin Shaheed and expressed their condolences to his heirs.

They also prayed for the highest ranks in paradise for Lance Naik Muhammad Amin Shaheed and for the patience and strength of his family to bear the loss.

The president and prime minister expressed their determination to continue operations until the complete eradication of Fitnat-ul-Khwarij from the country.

They said, “The entire nation is with our security forces in the war against terrorism. Operations will continue until the complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism.”

