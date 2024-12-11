Federal cabinet likely to be expanded

The expansion plan includes, adding 10 new members

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet is all set to expand with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expected to announce the decision later this month.

According to sources, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif is keen to include experienced and trusted allies in the cabinet.

The expansion plan includes, adding 10 new members, with potential candidates such as Sardar Yousaf, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Barrister Aqeel, Hanif Abbasi, Saad Waseem and Sheikh Aftab under consideration.

Additionally, consultation are underway to bring two women leaders from the PML-N into the Cabinet as part of the new appointments.

