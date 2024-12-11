Entire PTI leadership responsible for May 9 incidents: Tarar

Condemns PTI's violent politics, affirming that evidence implicates leadership in May 9 incidents

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has held the entire PTI leadership responsible for the May 9 incident, criticising their attempt to divert attention from the issue.

Reacting to Barrister Gohar Ali’s statement, Tarar accused the PTI of fabricating false narratives about gunfire.

He challenged the party to provided evidence and questioned their escape from the scene.

He stated the armed miscreants attacked federal institutions on November 26 as well, leaving security personnel martyred and injured.

Tarar demanded accountability for the loss of life and dismissed the PTI’s claims of causalities, urging them to present proof.

He condemned the PTI’s violent politics, affirming that evidence implicates its leadership in the May 9 happenings.

