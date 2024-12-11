Chinese companies to receive investment incentives in Punajb: CM Maryam

Pakistan Pakistan Chinese companies to receive investment incentives in Punajb: CM Maryam

She appreciates Shanghai’s global role as a financial and trade hub

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Dec 2024 17:36:56 PKT

SHANGHAI (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, during her visit to Shanghai, held a meeting with Zou Zong Ming, Deputy Secretary of Shanghai Communist Party Committee.

Both leaders discussed enhancing collaboration in trade, investment, science, technology, and industrial sectors.

Maryam Nawaz invited Shanghai-based companies to invest in Punjab’s Special Economic Zones, highlighting the province’s commitment to providing preferential facilities to Chinese investors.

She appreciated Shanghai’s global role as a financial and trade hub and emphasised collaboration in IT, automotive, semiconductors, and robotics.

The chief minister acknowledged China’s support in capacity-building initives for Pakistani professionals and praised the IT sector’s growth under China’s strengthened ties to the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, especially through the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Zou Zong Ming expressed his commitment to fostering mutual trade, investment, and people-to-people connection for further strengthening bilateral relations.

