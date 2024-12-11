SC dismisses former judge Mazahar Ali Naqvi's appeal against show-cause notice

Pakistan Pakistan SC dismisses former judge Mazahar Ali Naqvi's appeal against show-cause notice

Naqvi's lawyer requested more time to communicate with his client and obtain instructions

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Dec 2024 15:54:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court's constitutional bench has dismissed the appeal filed by former Supreme Court judge Mazahar Ali Naqvi against the show-cause notice issued to him.

A seven-member constitutional bench, led by Justice Ameenuddin, heard Mazahar Ali Naqvi's petition against the Judicial Council's notice to him.

During the hearing, Naqvi's lawyer, Saad Hashmi, stated that he had been unable to contact Mazahar Ali Naqvi and requested more time to communicate with his client and obtain instructions.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar responded that there was nothing new in the case as the decision on the show-cause notice had already been made by the Council.

The court dismissed the petition against the show-cause notice.