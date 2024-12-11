Mohsin Naqvi visits F-8, Serena Chowk interchange projects

Naqvi announced that the underpass at F-8 Exchange Chowk will be opened for traffic on Dec 25

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, visited the F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange and Serena Chowk Interchange projects to review the progress of the construction work.

During his visit, Naqvi assessed the construction progress on both mega projects and observed the work on the underpasses and flyovers being built. He also met with the workers on-site, praised their efforts, and encouraged them.

Naqvi appreciated the performance of the contractor and Islamabad administration for completing the underpass in just 43 days.

He urged all workers, contractors, and the CDA to maintain the same level of enthusiasm and commitment.

Speaking to the media, Naqvi announced that the underpass at F-8 Exchange Chowk will be opened for traffic on December 25, and the full interchange will be inaugurated in the second week of February.

The Serena Chowk Interchange will be completed and opened in the first week of January, within just 60 days.

The Minister emphasised that both projects must be completed within the stipulated timeline, with work continuing round the clock.



He added that the aim was to provide world-class facilities to the citizens of Islamabad, and the completion of these projects would significantly improve traffic flow in the city.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the Minister about the progress of both projects, and the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, senior CDA officials, and contractors were also present during the visit.