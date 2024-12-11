Education department decides to phase out old teachers

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The School Education Department has decided to phase out older teachers.

The department has asked District Education Authorities to provide data on teachers who are interested in voluntarily retiring.

The department specifically inquired about teachers aged 50 and 55, as well as those who have completed 25 years of service.

The data requested includes the teachers' date of birth, posting details, designation, and educational qualifications.

The School Education Department has urgently requested this information from all schools.

Currently, the department has around 12,000 matriculation-qualified teachers and over 8,000 teachers with an FA qualification.