Governor Sardar Saleem says PML-N should fulfill promises

Pakistan Pakistan Governor Sardar Saleem says PML-N should fulfill promises

CM Murad Ali Shah calls on Saleem Haider

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Dec 2024 08:43:08 PKT

LAHORE (APP) - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday.

CM Shah was accorded a warm welcome upon arrival at the governor’s house.

The meeting of the coordination committees of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) held at the Punjab House Islamabad was also came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem said that the PML-N should fulfill the promises made to the PPP.

He said that there is a need for unity and joint efforts to deal with the challenges faced by the country.

The governor expressed the hope that the meeting of the coordination committees of PML-N and PPP to be held in Lahore on December 24 will improve relations between the coalition partners.

He said that PPP would regain its lost ground in Punjab, adding that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a leader of the youth in true sense.

The governor said that terrorism has once again surged in the country, adding that Jawans of the security forces are laying down their lives to ensure the security of homeland.

He paid tributes to the martyrs of the security forces in the war against terrorism.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said that PPP believes in the politics to work for the betterment of people especially for unprivileged class.