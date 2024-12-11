Girl among two perish in Kotli car crash

Five were injured

KOTLI (Dunya News) – Two persons – one of them a 13-year-old girl – were dead and five injured when a car fell into a ditch on Koti Rata Road here on Tuesday night.

According to rescue sources, the dead and the injured were from a family. The injured and dead were retrieved from the damaged car by cutting it into pieces.

The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to hospital. On information, police and rescue teams reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The injured and the dead could not be identified till filing of this report. Police were investigating to ascertain the cause of the accident.

