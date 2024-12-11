Four killed, two injured in Karachi accidents

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Four persons were killed and two injured in three accidents here on Tuesday night.

According to rescue sources, two persons were killed and one sustained critical injuries when they fell from their bike after it slipped on Hub Road, near Walyat Ali Mazar. The dead were identified as Qaim and Shehbaz.

In Qayum Abad, near Jam Sadiq Pul, a tractor-trolley hit a motorcyclist to death and injured the other. The dead was identified as Raj. Police were investigating after sending the dead body to hospital.

In Nazimabad, a rashly-driven car hit a youngster to death. He was identified as Hasnain. The car driver escaped before the arrival of police.

