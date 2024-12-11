International Mountain Day being observed today

The day is being observed, with the aim of highlighting the significance of the mountains

(Web Desk) - International Mountain Day is observed on December 11 every year to create awareness about the importance of sustainable mountain development across the globe.

International Mountain Day was established by the United Nations (UN) in 2003 to raise awareness about sustainable development in mountains and the importance of mountains to life, United Nationals website states.

This day focuses on the capacity and needs of its people through a triple approach: “Mountain Solutions for a sustainable future- innovation, adaptation and youth.”

Innovation is essential for addressing complex mountain-related issues. It encompasses technological advancements as well as creative problem-solving such as climate-smart agriculture, the UN website mentioned.

In the absence of these mountains, several countries would have a dry land because mountains have ecological importance.

Mountains are a place of invaluable treasure houses which need to be protected and preserved for sustainable development.