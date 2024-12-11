Those conspiring against country will not succeed: Shujaat

Says it good institutions are on the same page

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said it is good for the country and the nation that the institutions are on the same page.

Speaking with the PML-Q delegation called on him on Tuesday at his residence, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said, “We pay tribute to armed forces and other institutions. Those who were conspiring against the institutions and the country could not succeed in their nefarious designs.”

The delegation was led by PML-Q chief organiser Dr Muhammad Amjad.

Shujaat Hussain added although the country was currently facing numerous challenges, national problems could be solved with coordination and better working relationship between the institutions.

He stressed the need to forge national unity to overcome challenges.

“Good governance is necessary to resolve national issues and good governance emerges from better working relationship the between institutions, the PML-Q leader said.

Some patriotic personalities have given an idea to fix the situation, we are sure that this idea will be successful and those who are plotting against the country will face defeat, he said.

