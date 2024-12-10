Khawaja Asif accuses PTI of playing Pashtun card

Updated On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 20:21:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was resorting to Pashtun card for their vested political interests.

Addressing the National Assembly session, the minister lambasted the PTI leaders for pushing forward false figures regarding the reported deaths of PTI supporters during Nov 26 protest. “Where is the family of the deceased,”? He questioned.

He also claimed that there were severe rifts within the PTI as everyone was giving his own narrative. He said what he had contemplated from the speech of Omar Ayub was that when the PTI leaders fled from the protest, Bushra Bibi was also with them.

Asif said it was now on record that Ali Amin Gandapur also ran away from the protest. The footage, the PML-N leader remarked, clearly showed that he fled the site and the party supporters attacked his car afterwards.

The PML-N leader also added that Gandapur’s own guard opened fire at the PTI supporters to disperse them.

He said after Ayub Khan, his relatives were playing the provincialism card.

