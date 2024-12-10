Former minister Moonis Elahi declared fugitive in double murder case

The verdict pertains to an FIR registered at Mangowal police station on June 29, 2023

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – PTI leader and former federal minister Chudhary Moonis Elahi has been declared a fugitive by a local court in a double murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Mian Javed Akram issued the ruling, naming Moonis Elahi and others as suspects in the June 28, 2023, killings of Yasir and Muhammad Yousaf in Chakrian.

Police revealed that co-accused Muhammad Akhtar died in jail during the trial. Elahi was implicated under section 109 for allegedly abetting the crime based on disclosures by other accused.

The 19-page verdict pertains to an FIR registered at the Mangowal police station on June 29, 2023.



