SC fixes Imran's plea seeking judicial inquiry into May 9 mayhem for hearing

Pakistan Pakistan SC fixes Imran's plea seeking judicial inquiry into May 9 mayhem for hearing

Justice Aminuddin inquired whether govt was genuinely interested to pursue petition

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 12:46:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday fixed former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s plea seeking formation of judicial commission to probe May 9 events by removing the reservations of the Registrar Office.

A seven-member constitutional bench, presided over by Justice Aminuddin Khan, conducted hearing of the case.

Other members of the bench included Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Aminuddin inquired whether the government was genuinely interested in pursuing the petition against the former premier.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman replied that the federal government was serious about pursuing the contempt case against the incarcerated former premier, arguing that the PTI founder violated a court order during the long march on May 25, 2022.

Justice Aminuddin noted that if the court had issued a notice, the PTI founder would have to appear in person before the court while directing the additional attorney general to look into the modalities for presenting the jailed former prime minister in court.

Justice Mandokhail stressed that contempt cases were strictly a matter between court and the accused. He asked the parties not to become emotional in this regard.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, who is also counsel for the PTI founder, told court that Khan had already submitted a response in this respect.

He contended that the court’s oral order had not reached the PTI founder, citing disruption of mobile services, which had caused hindrance in communication between the legal team and their client.

Later, the constitutional bench adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

This is a developing story...