Maryam Nawaz set to change Punjab's destiny, says Azma Bokhari

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari has stated that Maryam Nawaz is on the verge of changing the fate of Punjab.

In a statement, Azma Bokhari highlighted that Maryam Nawaz is securing historic agreements during her visit to China.

She pointed out that Maryam had signed an agreement for advanced cancer treatment and another agreement to bring innovation to the agriculture sector in Punjab.

Bukhari further emphasised that with the help of Allah, Maryam Nawaz is transforming the province's future, while her opponents remain stuck in protest, rallies, and sit-ins.

Referring the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa she said "In a province where a single party has ruled for 11 years, only 'Mola Jatt' visuals could be seen. Those who advocated for civil disobedience in the past were left embarrassed."

The provincial minister also commented that whenever the country begins to move forward, some troublemakers try to create obstacles. "Pakistan can no longer afford any disruptions. With the nation's support, every obstacle will be crushed," she stated, adding that those who had promised to bring about a revolution are now fighting among themselves.

Azma Bokhari concluded by saying that the rivalry between Imran Khan’s sister and wife has led to the formation of five factions within the "fitna party."