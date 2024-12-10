SC rejects request to transfer imprisoned civilians in military custody to regular jails

SC stated that Attorney General had already provided assurances regarding visiting rights

Updated On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 12:18:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court's constitutional bench has rejected the request to transfer under-trial imprisoned civilians, currently in military custody, to regular jails.

The seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, was hearing the case challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

During the hearing, lawyer Latif Khosa requested that the under-trial detainees be moved to regular jails, where at least they could have some access to family visits.

However, the court rejected this plea, stating that the attorney general had already provided assurances regarding visiting rights.

The bench remarked that since the case was being heard, they should not divert to other issues at this stage.

During the proceedings, the additional attorney general requested an adjournment, explaining that the Ministry of Defence's lawyer, Khawaja Haris, was unwell and could not attend the hearing.

The court granted the adjournment request and postponed the next hearing of the case until Dec 12.

DISMISSES GOVT'S PLEA

In a rather surprising decision, the Supreme Court's (SC) constitutional bench on Monday dismissed the federal government's plea seeking permission for the military courts to announce verdicts of civilians' cases.

A seven-member bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, conducted hearing of the case.

Other members of the bench were Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

"If we give permission to the military courts to announce verdicts, it will amount to recognising the authority of military courts," contended Justice Musarrat Hilali.

Besides, to the dismay of former chief justice Jawwad S. Khawaja who had filed a petition seeking the postponement of the hearings of cases related to the trial of civilians in military courts till the 26th Constitution, the court imposed Rs20,000 fine on the former CJP for filing frivolous petition.