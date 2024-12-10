40-point agenda for today's NA session issued

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly session will be held today (Tuesday), with a 40-point agenda also made public.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the proceedings will focus on the private members’ day, where lawmakers from various parties will present bills for legislation.

Members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are expected to raise a notice regarding fake news.

Meanwhile, a Senate session has been called for tomorrow (Wednesday) at 4:00 PM, during which important legislation and resolutions will be passed.

The session is also expected to include a resolution proposing a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.