President, PM laud security forces for successful operation in DI Khan

They vowed to continue operations till the eradication of the scourge of terrorism from the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have commended the officers and officials of the security forces for conducting successful operation against Fitna al-Khwarij in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.

In their separate statements today, they appreciated the security forces for sending two Khwarij to hell and apprehending one other.

They vowed to continue operations till the complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism from the country. They also reaffirmed resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.

The President and the Prime Minister said they and the entire nation are standing shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in the war against terrorism.