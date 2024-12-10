Two killed, three injured in road accidents in Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed, three injured in road accidents in Karachi

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 04:25:11 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and three other were critically wounded in two separate road accidents in Karachi on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, first accident occurred near Korangi Crossing Canal where a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot and critically injuring three others.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to details, the deceased was identified as 60-year-old Muhammad Nazir.

The second accident occurred at the Korangi road where a water tanker ran over a motorcycle, killing a man on the spot. The deceased was identified as Beeraj. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital.

Police have seized the water tanker while its driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

