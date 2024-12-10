Explosion in Qilla Abdullah claims two lives

Explosive material was being transported on a motorcycle for sabotage purposes.

QILLA ABDULLAH (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed in an explosion in Mizai Adda area of Qilla Abdullah in Balochistan province on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to Levies Force sources, explosive material was being transported on a motorcycle for sabotage purposes when it exploded prematurely, killing two persons on the spot.

Security forces and other law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area while an investigation is also underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 26 people, including 16 security personnel, lost their lives and 61 others were injured in a suicide bombing at Quetta railway station.

The bomber had detonated the explosive on the platform of the railway station, where large crowds were awaiting the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express.

