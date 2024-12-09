Pakistan expresses solidarity with Turkiye over helicopter crash

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan expresses solidarity with Turkiye over helicopter crash

FO spox prayed that the departed souls may rest in eternal peace

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Dec 2024 23:55:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says the people and government of Pakistan express deep sorrow over the tragic helicopter crash in Isparta, Turkiye, which claimed the lives of six military personnel, including Isparta Army Aviation School Commander Brigadier General Isa Baydilli.

In a statement issued in Islamabad today, she also expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and the people of Turkiye.

The Spokesperson prayed that the departed souls may rest in eternal peace. She also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan stands in solidarity with our Turkish brothers and sisters in this moment of grief.

It was reported that six soldiers were killed and another was critically injured in a military helicopter crash in southwest Turkey on Monday, the defence ministry said.

The UH-1 helicopter went down during a training flight in Isparta province, a ministry statement said. The injured soldier was hospitalised for treatment.