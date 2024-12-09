Pakistan-Qatar economic ties growing stronger: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has highlighted the strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Qatar, emphasizing the potential for enhanced bilateral trade and investment.

Speaking at an event celebrating Qatar’s National Day, the Prime Minister extended congratulations to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Qatri people.

He praised Qatar’s remarkable development under Sheikh Tamim’s visionary leadership, citing the successful hosting of FIFA World Cup as example.

The PM expressed gratitude for the support of Sheikha Al-Mayassa in showcasing Pakistan’s cultural diversity at a recent exhibition in Doha.

He noted Qatar’s keen interest in investing in Pakistan and announced plans to send skilled youth trained in IT and artificial intelligence to contribute to Qatar’s development in IT and construction sectors.