LHC bans direct petitions without approaching departments concerned

Pakistan Pakistan LHC bans direct petitions without approaching departments concerned

Practice of filing cases directly burdened court: Aalia Neelum

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 10:38:28 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum issued a significant ruling regarding petitions related to government departments approaching directly to the court.

Under the new directive, no petition can be filed in the Lahore High Court without first approaching the relevant department for redressal of grievances. The decision comes in response to the growing backlog of cases caused by the direct filing of petitions.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum stated that the practice of filing cases directly not only burdened the court but also added to the difficulties faced by the petitioners.

More to read: SC suspends ECP's decision to de-seat Adil Bazai



Following her approval, Additional Registrar Shabbir Shah issued a circular to implement the directive.