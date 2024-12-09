PM, Rana Sanaullah discuss political situation in country

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also met the premier.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 09 Dec 2024 05:24:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday and discussed with him country's political situation, Dunya News reported.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also met the premier and discussed with him country's overall situation as well as the Punjab provincial government affairs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited the residence of Member National Assembly (MNA) Raza Hayat Hiraj to offer his condolences on the demise of his father.

Also, MNA Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhinder, MNA Azhar Qayyum Nahra, PML-N leader Mian Marghoob Ahmad, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman and MPA Mudassar Qayyum Nahra met the prime minister separately.

During their meetings, matters pertaining to their respective Constituencies and overall situation of the country came under discussion.

