Govt has last chance to initiate dialogue with PTI: Fawad

Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has left PTI with no other option but to protest.

Published On: Mon, 09 Dec 2024 05:19:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that government has last chance to initiate dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dunya News reported.

Talking in Dunya News programme ‘Tonight With Samar Abbas’ said that said that PTI should first focus on forming a larger alliance and added that the government has left PTI with no other option but to protest.

He said that PTI has no option left except launching protest movement. He said that the PTI negotiation committee includes political people and there is every hope that the PTI negotiation committee will move matters forward. He was of the view that the PTI founder is not in favour of confrontation.

He said that Bushra Bibi, wife of incarcerated PTI founder, is trying to get her husband’s release from the prison. He said that the government is not interested in bringing political stability in the country.

