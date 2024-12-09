Two killed, 15 injured as bus turns turtle near Narang Mandi
Pakistan
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.
SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and 15 other were wounded when a bus turned turtle near Narang Mandi, a city in Sheikhupura district, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the ill-fated bus, on its way to Narowal from Sheikhupura, overturned near Narang Mandi due to over-speeding, killing two persons on the spot and injuring 15 others.
