Two killed, 15 injured as bus overturns near Narang Mandi

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed, 15 injured as bus overturns near Narang Mandi

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Dec 2024 10:37:05 PKT

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and 15 other were wounded when a bus turned turtle near Narang Mandi, a city in Sheikhupura district, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the ill-fated bus, on its way to Narowal from Sheikhupura, overturned near Narang Mandi due to over-speeding, killing two persons on the spot and injuring 15 others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

