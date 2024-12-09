Kashmiris to observe World Human Rights Day with renewed resolve on Tuesday

Pakistan Pakistan Kashmiris to observe World Human Rights Day with renewed resolve on Tuesday

Kashmiris will demand for early end of the human rights abuses against innocent population in IIOJK.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 09 Dec 2024 05:13:48 PKT

MIRPUR (Web Desk) - Like rest of the world, the people of Jammu and Kashmir on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), will observe Universal Human Rights Day on Tuesday, December 10. Kashmiris will reiterate their long-standing unanimous demand for early end of the ongoing massive human rights abuses against innocent population in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state as well as by similar aggressive forces in various other parts of the world.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, major function to mark the day will be hosted by AJK-based Kashmiris international NGO - Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR).

The ceremony comprising a grand seminar, will be held to invite the attention of the international community including world human rights forums towards the fast deteriorating conditions of the humanity in bleeding vale of IIOJK where the Indian occupation forces were engaged in large scale human rights violations defying all international norms and commitments by denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self-determination, said Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman of the KIIR, while talking to APP here Sunday.

The Human Rights Day on 10th of December every year recognizes the work of human rights defenders worldwide who act to end discrimination. Acting alone or in groups within their communities, every day human rights defenders work to end discrimination by campaigning for equitable and effective laws, reporting and investigating human rights violations and supporting victims.

While some human rights defenders are internationally renowned, many remain anonymous and undertake their work often at great personal risk to themselves and their families. The Day commemorates the day in 1948 the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

When the General Assembly adopted the Declaration, with 48 states in favour and eight abstentions, it was proclaimed as a "common standard of achievement for all peoples and all nations", towards which individuals and societies should "strive by progressive measures, national and international, to secure their universal and effective recognition and observance".

Although the Declaration with its broad range of political, civil, social, cultural and economic rights is not a binding document, it inspired more than 60 human rights instruments which together constitute an international standard of human rights.

It may be added that today, the general consent of all United Nations member states on the basic Human Rights laid down in the Declaration makes it even stronger and emphasizes the relevance of Human Rights in our daily lives. The High Commissioner for Human Rights, as the main United Nations rights official, and her Office play a major role in coordinating efforts for the yearly observation of Human Rights Day.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, elaborated programs have been chalked out for organizing ceremonies to mark the Day will be including in Mirpur division under the auspices of various human rights organizations with the coordination of the members of the civil society.

The organizers said that the speakers would particularly emphasize the need of making collective efforts by the international community to ensure the complete protection of human rights all over the world particularly in those areas where the people were being denied their due rights. They will call for the measures by the international human rights outfits to move for ensuring the grant of basic human rights in the areas including in the strife-torn Indian held Jammu Kashmir state where the Indian occupying forces were involved in large scale human rights abuses against the local population since last 77 years to suppress their long standing demand for a free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the UN resolutions on Kashmir allowing the Jammu Kashmir people to decide about their destiny granting the Kashmiris their internationally-acknowledged birth right to self-determination.

