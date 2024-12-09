Three die in vehicular collision in Shikarpur

Pakistan Pakistan Three die in vehicular collision in Shikarpur

The bus was bringing back wedding guests from Jacobabad to Shikarpur.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Dec 2024 10:38:18 PKT

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed and 17 other were wounded when a bus collided with a tractor trolley in Shikarpur on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in the jurisdiction of Hamayun police station where a bus carrying wedding guests collided with a tractor trolley due the over-speeding, killing three people on the spot and injuring 17 others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Civil Hospital. The deceased include two children and a woman. The bus was bringing back wedding guests from Jacobabad to Shikarpur.

