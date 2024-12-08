Agreement between Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris, PTI-led govt unveiled

The agreement designated Ministry of Education as sole authority for collecting data on seminaries

Published On: Sun, 08 Dec 2024 23:34:18 PKT

(Web Desk) – Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris signed an agreement with the PTI-led government in August 2019 to affiliate religious seminaries with the Ministry of Education.

The agreement, initiated during the PTI government under Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood, mandated all seminaries to register with the Ministry of Education.

The agreement designated the Ministry of Education as the sole authority for collecting data on seminaries.

It also stipulated the closure of unregistered seminaries and allowed for the cancellation of registrations in case of non-compliance.

Under the agreement, seminaries were required to open bank accounts, foreign students were permitted to study, and uniform curriculum objectives were established.

The government committed to providing financial support and resources, with the agreement being hailed as a milestone for educational reforms.

Speaking to Dunya News, former minister Shafqat Mahmood detailed extensive negotiations that led to the agreement, with signatures from all seminary heads.

He confirmed that the Education Ministry began the registration process during the PTI government, registering approximately 18,000 seminaries.

