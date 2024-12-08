Fazl asserts JUI-F won't be intimidated by threats

He made these remarks at the Israel Murdaabad Conference in Peshawar

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said no one would be able to stop the supporters of his party to march towards Islamabad.

He made these remarks at the Israel Murdaabad Conference in Peshawar on Sunday where he reiterated his party’s support for the Palestinian cause.

He said the conference had given a crucial message of support for Palestinians and their rights. “We stand firmly on our principled position. The West, which committed massacres during World Wars I and II, continues to kill Muslims in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Palestine,” Rehman said.

The JUI-F chief accused that the US and Western nations were the "murderers of humanity". He cited the massacre of 50,000 women and children in Palestine.

Rehman questioned, “If Saddam Hussein was executed for military operations in one city, why can’t Netanyahu be held accountable for similar crimes?”

Moreover, the JUI-F chief criticized the country's policies for standing with the US and providing military bases for operations in Afghanistan. Cautioning he said, “If the current government continues to follow such policies, they will find JUI workers standing firmly in opposition.”

Rehman alleged that the country's leadership did not have the courage to support Palestinian rights.

Targeting the incumbent government he said, "Pakistan belongs to all of us, not just a few institutions. If today’s rulers deny Pakistan’s ideology, it is our duty to uphold it.”

On religious seminaries, he said, “Madrasas will be registered but not subordinated. Agreements made in 2010 are being violated, but we will ensure our rights are protected.”