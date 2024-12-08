18,000 seminaries registered under DGRE

Madrassas are educational institutes that fall under Ministry of Education, not Ministry of Industry

Published On: Sun, 08 Dec 2024 21:24:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Education has successfully registered 18,000 seminaries across the country.

The registration of madrassas had been a long-standing need, which required consultations with madrassa administrations, prominent scholars, and political leaders over different periods.

Initially, the madrassa administration was unconvinced about the registration process due to its legal complexities and lengthy procedures.

After years of effort, the DGRE under the Ministry of Education developed a one-window system, through which nearly 18,000 madrassas have now been registered.

Madrassas, however, are educational institutions that fall under the Ministry of Education, not the Ministry of Industry. The registration process under the Ministry of Industry follows a conventional procedure, governed by the Societies Act, which is a lengthy process.

Therefore, due to this demand, the entire process will be restarted, and the efforts so far may go to waste. Can it be understood that this is a method to roll back the madrassa registration process?

The government, having accepted Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s demands, passed the bill in both houses to fulfill its commitment. If some legal complexities require additional time for the bill, it does not mean the entire registration process will be rolled back using this as an excuse.

Educational institutions fall under the Ministry of Education, not the Ministry of Industry. Accepting this demand would set a precedent where anyone could demand shifting any profession to another ministry for any reason. The country’s system operates under established rules and regulations, not desires.

The Ministry of Education and DGRE have made this process extremely convenient for madrassas, launching a campaign using every medium, which provides an easy one-window operation.

