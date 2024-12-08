Vawda criticises PTI's civil disobedience call

Pakistan Pakistan Vawda criticises PTI's civil disobedience call

Vawda met MQM leaders during a visit to the party’s central office in Bahadurabad, Karachi on Sunday

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 08 Dec 2024 18:00:29 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Senator Faisal Vawda has alleged that the PTI’s call for civil disobedience is a strategy to pressure proceedings against former spymaster Faiz Hameed.

Vawda met MQM leaders during a visit to the party’s central office in Bahadurabad, Karachi on Sunday.

Mustafa Kamal, speaking on the occasion, praised Vawda as a “one-man army” striving to unite political forces in Pakistan, a task large party leaders have failed to accomplish.

Vawda stressed the importance of respecting all political mandates, including the PTI’s, while stating that Pakistan cannot afford further unrest, protests, or injustices.

He also criticised the alleged mismanagement by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, declaring that lawlessness would not be tolerated.

Vawda claimed that the PTI’s civil disobedience call was timed to coincide with Faiz Hameed’s case proceedings but noted that the hearing might begin earlier.

Reiterating his position, Vawda asserted that the establishment was not involved in any deals. He urged the PTI to reform its approach and protect its founder, emphasising that his most genuine supporters are his sisters.