Protecting minorities rights top priority of govt: Tarar

He was addressing a Christmas celebration event in Lahore

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has said protecting the rights of minority communities is top priority of the incumbent government.

Addressing a Christmas celebration event in Lahore on Sunday, he highlighted the invaluable contributions and sacrifices of the Christian community for Pakistan.

Later talking to newsmen, he said that the country's economy is on the right track and all the indicators are showing positive trend.

