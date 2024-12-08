Gas leakage explosion injures six in Karachi

Wall collapses in the explosion

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Six people sustained injuries in a wall collapse of a house after an explosion due to gas leakage from gas pipelines in Shafiq Colony, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

The inmates of the house were sleeping when the wall of their house caved in after the gas explosion. They came under the debris of the wall and sustained injuries.

Rescue teams and police were called to the explosion site, who removed the injured from the debris and admitted them to hospital.

According to Bomb Disposable In-charge Abid Khan, the explosion occurred due gas leakage from old gas pipelines, adding fire erupted after short-circuit as result of the gas leakage.